Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘carefully managed’ to ensure no mistakes happen like Caribbean tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are learning from their past mistakes and they are being cautious about their next move after their trip to the Caribbean last year.

Hello! Magazine’s royal editor, Emily Nash, recently spoke about the roles William and Kate will play in the future of the monarchy, via Express.co.uk.

Appearing on last week’s episode of the publication’s A Right Royal Podcast, she said both the Prince and Princess of Wales are being “very carefully managed to make sure they never put a foot wrong.”

“The world’s going to be a very different place by the time William is King from when his grandmother came to the throne. And he’s definitely got an eye on that and he is very modern in his outlook,” she commented.

“I think he’s reacting to the way that the world is now, and is going to be. And similarly, Kate is looking to the future. I think they’re really conscious of the privilege of their positions and the responsibility of their roles and they want to do the right thing.”

Nash added, “Everything they do between now and then is going to be very carefully managed to make sure they never put a foot wrong.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton faced backlash for their tour to the Caribbean, which cost the British public about $274,000.

The couple undertook a tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas — three Commonwealth Realms — which was seen as an attempt to drum up support for the monarchy and persuade other countries not to follow Barbados by choosing to become a republic.

They were also criticised over PR mishaps including a photo of them greeting children through a wire mesh fence in Trench Town, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Moreover, they were mocked over photographs of themselves being driven around while standing in the back of a Land Rover, in a conscious recreation of a colonial-era visit to Jamaica by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.