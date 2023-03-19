King Charles’ ability to use Prince Harry’s ‘kryptonite’ a ‘credit to him’

File Footage

King Charles has Prince Harry by the horns, experts warn, as the ‘kryptonite’ appears to be ‘in use finally.



Presenter and host Mark Dolan issued these claims in his most recent chat.

His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.



“The dignity with which Charles has allowed this couple to hang themselves out to dry is a credit to him, and is straight out of the playbook of his unnaturally dignified mother, the late Queen.”

“All of the mudslinging, all the washing of dirty laundry in public has come from California, not Windsor. Ignoring this couple, is their Kryptonite and long may it continue.”