Experts ‘concerned’ fear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s identity ‘shifting for the worst’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shift in identity has come as a shock to experts who warn ‘it isn’t even the first instance’.



These admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

In it, she said, “Mark your diaries, note down the date, jot this in the history books: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have literally become a laughing stock.”



According to News.com.au “It is not even the first instance of late that they have been the butt of very high-profile jokes,” Ms Elser added before signing off.

These claims have come shortly after a separate source accused Prince Harry of behaving like Meghan Markle’s third child.

At the time, the expert, Andrea Caamano said, “I just would not admit it. To me, it just feels like he is Meghan's third child. I just feel like he's very immature for 38 and I don't think he should have told us that. I could live without knowing [about] those moments.”