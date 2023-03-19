Experts ‘concerned’ fear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s identity ‘shifting for the worst’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shift in identity has come as a shock to experts who warn ‘it isn’t even the first instance’.
These admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.
In it, she said, “Mark your diaries, note down the date, jot this in the history books: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have literally become a laughing stock.”
According to News.com.au “It is not even the first instance of late that they have been the butt of very high-profile jokes,” Ms Elser added before signing off.
These claims have come shortly after a separate source accused Prince Harry of behaving like Meghan Markle’s third child.
At the time, the expert, Andrea Caamano said, “I just would not admit it. To me, it just feels like he is Meghan's third child. I just feel like he's very immature for 38 and I don't think he should have told us that. I could live without knowing [about] those moments.”
Kate Middleton writes “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours”
Kristen Doute former girlfriend of Tom Sandoval claimed about his affair with Ariana Madix
Former first daughter Malia Obama is credited with writing ‘one of the wildest episodes’ on ‘Swarm’
She shared a series of photos on her account
English actor Gary Oldman credits 'Harry Potter' movies for magnifying his following
Oprah Winfrey gives another advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry