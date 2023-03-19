Prince William shares his true feelings as Kate Middleton takes on new role

Prince of Wales, Prince William has expressed his true feelings as his wife Kate Middleton took new huge responsibilities as Colonel Irish Guards.
William, the outgoing Colonel Irish Guards, was accompanied by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, incoming Colonel, to visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot.
In his speech, the future king said, “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end.
“It has been one of the great honours of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for – just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you."
The parade concluded with a Royal Salute and march-past where the Princess of Wales took the salute as the new Colonel.
Kate Middleton said, “It is a true honour to be Colonel of the @irish_guards, whose enthusiasm, pride and dedication...
