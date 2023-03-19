Willem Dafoe shares that he would reprise Green Goblin role under certain conditions

Willem Dafoe is down to reprise his role as the fan-favourite Spider-Man’s villain Green Goblin.

The Inside actor, 67, said in an interview with Inverse that he would consider returning to play the iconic villain but only under certain circumstances, via People Magazine.

“If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times,” he said, referring to the duality of portraying both Norman Osborn and his crazed alter-ego the Green Goblin.

“Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both,” he added.

Dafoe first garnered popularity in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002 and made another appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, two decades later in 2022.

In an interview with Variety, the actor shared show he was approached to reprise his memorable role despite his character having died in 2002’s Spider-Man.

“It's always a little difficult when you die in a movie to come back in any sequels,” he said. “I thought I was finished. When they initially said, ‘Would you like to reprise this role?’ I thought, ‘Really? How does that happen?’ I was kind of stupid about it.”

He shared that he enjoyed the experience. “I can say, and maybe drank the Kool-Aid, but these are people that really are believing in what they’re doing and giving themselves to it in a very full way.”

He continued, “I’m not just talking about really good actors. I’m talking about the effects people, the camera department — they’re all very top-level. And then when you have the resources and possibility of making a popular film, that's all pretty attractive.”