Amber Heard talks ‘judgement, embarrassment’ over ‘low-cut dress’: ‘Depp hated it’

Famed actor Amber Heard recently shed some light into the judgement she suffered once she turned up in a low-cut dress, at the hands of Johnny Depp.
The actress shared this accusation herself and dated the incident back to 2012.
According to Heard, she donned a low-cut dress for a charity event, alongside Johnny Depp and wound up feeling embarrassed.
According to a report by Express UK, Heard recalled, “I wore a dress to an event once and I felt beautiful in it.”
“Stupid as that sounds, I felt pretty in this dress I picked out and I showed him. I thought it was weird he wasn’t saying anything about it.”
“I left him to go do this red carpet and I was like, ‘Did you see the event I went to?'”
Once she turned to Depp for his opinion he responded by saying, “I think the whole world saw that kid. That’s how they’ll remember you, that’s how the world will remember you.”
“My dress was low-cut, I get it, it was low-cut, but I felt really embarrassed and horrible that I wore that.”
King Charles wife Camilla also shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother Rosalind Shand
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins highlights her plans for her 34th birthday bash
Lance Reddick, actor known for roles in ‘The Wire’ and the ‘John Wick’ franchise, died at the age of 60.
Noise made by changing of guards irritates King Charles
Negotiations underway to meet Harry and Meghan's demand to attend coronation
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to join parents in coronation carriage ride