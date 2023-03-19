 
close
Sunday March 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins kicks off 34th birthday a ‘little early’ in Japan

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins highlights her plans for her 34th birthday bash

By Web Desk
March 19, 2023
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins kicks off 34th birthday a ‘little early’ in Japan
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins kicks off 34th birthday a ‘little early’ in Japan

Emily in Paris Lily Collins has just showed off a little peek into her 34th birthday celebrations.

The star shared her sneak peek over on Instagram and included a candid caption as well.

“Touched down in Japan, where my birthday came a little early in this time zone!” she claimed.

Before concluding she added, “Celebrations have already begun — first stop: Moominvalley Park…”

Check it out Below: