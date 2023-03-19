Kate and William concerned about Prince George's role at coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned about the impact of the coronation on their son Prince George if he plays a role at the ceremony.
The coronation of King Charles is due to take place on May 6.
Royal expert and author Tom Quinn said there is a "bit of an argument" going on behind the scenes over the part Prince George could possibly play on May 6 without affecting him or stirring negatively the public opinion.
Speaking to express.co.uk, he said"I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role.
"I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."
Talking about the couple's worries, he said: "It's almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn't have been made to attend - most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age."
