K-pop solo artist Jessi fawns over J-Hope from BTS

American K-pop soloist Jessie praises J-Hope from K-pop group BTS during an Instagram live. The rapper is currently vacationing in Thailand with her mother, from where she’s been sharing photos of her time off.
She held a live session on Instagram, where she revealed that she listened to her friend and rapper J-Hope’s new song On The Street featuring American artist J. Cole:
“Oh my God! I love J-Hope’s new song with J. Cole, It’s literally like a vibe.”
Jessi was also a guest at the listening part after J-Hope released his solo album Jack in the Box. She then went on to compliment him, adding:
“He’s the sweetest guy I’ve ever met. He’s so humble. He’s just always thankful. And l love his music and he’s so talented. My mom loves him too!”
She encouraged the people watching to support the artist as well: “I support everyone. Well, not everyone, but those that I’m close with. I don’t just post random posts… I’m actually really good friends with them. So, please keep supporting J-Hope. …His new song with J. Cole is a masterpiece, y’all.”
