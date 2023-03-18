K-pop band Aespa set to release track for Taron Egerton's new movie

The movie had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 15th

K-pop girl group Aespa is set to release a brand new track for the soundtrack of American actor Taron Egerton’s new film Tetris. The track will reportedly be released digitally on March 31st.



The film starring Taron Egerton is going to hit theatres on March 31st as well and is based on the conflict over the distribution rights of the iconic game from the 1980s.

According to a report from Film Music Reporter, Aespa’s songs for the soundtrack will be called Hold On Tight.

The movie had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 15th and it will have a limited release in theatres on March 24th. However, it will be available for streaming starting March 31st through Apple TV+.