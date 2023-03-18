Niall Horan shares a laugh with President Biden while performing at the White House

Niall Horan received an opportunity to perform at the White house for American President Joe Biden.

On St. Patrick's Day, Irish singer Niall Horan was invited by Joe Biden to perform for him in the White House's East Room.



Sharing the moment on Instagram, the hitmaker made a video while still at the White House, where he said, "Couldn't celebrate St. Patrick's Day alone. Hi guys, It's me. I just want to wish you a very happy St. Patrick's Day from the White House, from me."

Getting involved in the action, President Biden jumped into the singer's video and joked, "And me too, I'm here at the White House, I hang out here every once in a while," cited from Daily Mail.

"I'm glad he is here," added the President while giving Niall a pat on the shoulder and grinning to the camera.



Niall was dressed in a cream shirt and dark waistcoat for the performance as he was armed with his guitar.



In the pictures released, The President appear to have been appeased with Niall's performance as he embraced him and kept his arm around his shoulder as they seemed to share a laugh.



