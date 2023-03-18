Meghan Markle, Harry locked in ‘tense talks’ with royal family over attending King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly locked in ‘tense talks’ with the royal family over attending King Charles coronation in May.

The California-based royal couple have reportedly refused to accept their invitation until certain demands have been met.

The insider told OK, per Daily Record, Meghan Markle and Harry’s major demand includes how Archie and Lilibet will be part of the celebrations.

They have also demanded to include them on the balcony with the senior royals once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds.

The report claims Harry and Meghan's demands threaten chaos for King Charles coronation.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Harry said "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."