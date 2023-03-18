Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fight with ‘stony-hearted family’ painted as ‘large scale’ attack

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned against portraying their short UK stint as a fight with ‘stony-hearted family’ painted as ‘large scale’ attack against them.



This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she wrote, “Since 2020, the world has watched rapt as Harry and Meghan have styled their 20-month stint as a working royal couple into a Homeric clash between their right-on thinking and a stony-hearted family that permanently refused to appoint a royal shaman.”

“Like a once-hit TV series that has gone on a season too long, the writers milking the same tired material, it’s beyond due for the Sussexes to find a new angle.”

This claim comes shortly after The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey raised suspicions that Meghan Markle’s joined Instagram because of the username, @Meghan.

This is because Ms Tominey believes, “no one other than a celebrity [would be] able to secure a handle on first-name terms.”