Prince Harry’s ‘strategy of monetising never-ending disgruntlement is cratering’

File Footage

Prince Harry have been warned that a complete revamp is needed if he and Meghan Markle intend on keeping up with the rest of Hollywood.



This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She started by warning, “The couple’s current strategy of monetising their never-ending disgruntlement is cratering, and fast.”



“If the couple not only want to maintain their current level of income but even vaguely get close to the sort of dosh their new pals have, something drastic will need to be done to revamp and remake their image and careers.”

During the middle of the piece, the author also referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ decision to hire a Hollywood financial wiz and wondered how “a single venture capitalist, Hollywood deal maker or Silicon Valley supremo would be willing to get into bed, business-wise, with two public figures who are disliked by a swath of Americans.”

Before concluding she also added, “If the Duchess is the savvy sort, she would understand that right about now, a sharp change of direction is what is needed.”