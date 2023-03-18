Meghan Markle lacks courage to face royals at coronation says author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have received an invitation to King Charles coronation.
The couple, however, did not say whether they would attend the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on May 6.
According to multiple reports, the couple is expected to attend the coronation in a bid to repair their ties with the royal family.
Some royal experts believe that Meghan Markle would stay behind to celebrate the birthday of their son Archie which is also on May 6.
But royal author and commentator Angela Levin said the Duchess lacks the courage to face the royals just months after attacking them in the the couple's Netflix documentary.
Speaking on TalkTV, she said, “I don’t think she’s got the strength and the courage to come."
According to the British media, the King wants his son to attend the coronation because his absence would be more problematic than his presence.
