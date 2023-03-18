'Hypocrisy': Harry mocked for praising Meghan, William lauded for admiring Kate Middleton

Prince William has been praised for what his admirers say a lovely mention as outgoing Colonel of the Iris Guards of his wife ‘Colonel Catherine’.

He spoke of his pride at being their colonel and sadness at handing the role on, but said his wife will be a ‘committed, focussed and incredibly loyal 11th Colonel."

Kate Middleton said she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ and is in awe of their enthusiasm, pride, incredible dedication - and irreverent, glorious sense of humour.'

As the text of William's speech emerged online, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters were quick to highlight what they called hypocrisy of the supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meghan and Harry's supporters said that the Harry's attacked and mocked online whenever he praises his wife but William is admired for lavishing praises on Kate Middleton.

Here's the complete text of William's speech:



