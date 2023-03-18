Meghan Markle made 'decision' to put Princess Charlotte life in 'danger?'

Meghan Markle was blamed for putting Princess Charlotte's life in danger by the media.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry blames the media for launching a distasteful story around Meghan Markle’s ‘poisonous’ wedding flowers in 2018.

He pens: “Shortly after announcing our lawsuit I felt energized by a ghastly story in the Express. How Meghan Markle’s flowers may have put Princess Charlotte’s life at risk. This latest “scandal” concerned the flower crowns worn by our bridesmaids, more than a year earlier. Included in the crowns were a few lilies of the valley, which can be poisonous to children. Provided the children eat the lilies. Even then, the reaction would be discomfort, concerning to parents, but only in the rarest cases would such a thing be fatal.”

Harry adds: “Never mind that an official florist put together these crowns. Never mind that it wasn’t Meg who made this “dangerous decision.” Never mind that previous royal brides, including Kate and my mother, had also used lilies of the valley. Never mind all that. The story of Meghan the Murderess was just too good.”