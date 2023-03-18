Prince Harry slammed 'good press' over decision to sue media outlets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were warned ahead by their friends ahead of suing media giants.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was told by his friends not to take a rash step against the powerful voices.

He pens: “In fact, it was barely covered at all. Nonetheless, friends took note. Many texted: Why now? Simple. In a few days the privacy laws in Britain were going to change in the tabloids’ favor. We wanted our case to be heard before a crooked bat was introduced into the game.”

Harry adds: “ Friends also asked: Why sue at all when you’re riding so high in the press? The South Africa tour was a triumph, coverage was wildly positive. That’s the whole point, I explained. This isn’t about wanting or needing good press. It’s about not letting people get away with abuse. And lies. Especially the kind of lies that can destroy innocents.”