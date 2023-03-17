Drew Barrymore reacts to Hugh Grant’s singing comment: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently shared her reaction to Grant’s comment about her singing in Music & Lyrics on social media.
Earlier this week, Grant appeared in a video for WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview where he was questioned about the movie during an interview segment that read, “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”
He replied, “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that’s not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.”
Grant then spoke out about his co-star, adding, “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”
On Thursday, Barrymore took to Instagram and posted a video to share her reaction to Grant’s critique of her voice in romcom.
The Never Been Kissed actress was all smiles as she sang a movie’s song, Way Back Into Love, which was written by late Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger.
“Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” she said in a video after singing a few lines from the song.
Captioning the post, Barrymore wrote, “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”
Watch here:
Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley admitted that he was too old to play the role of a high-school kid in 'Easy A'
Ben Affleck opens up about his experience of working in 2017 Justice League
Keira Knightley reveals she did not expect her football film 'Bend It Like Beckham' to be successful
In the viral video, Kate Middleton can be seen apparently asking Prince William if he was "OK" before they shared a...
Christina Ricci reflects on dynamic change in Hollywood for young women
Demi Lovato’s new documentary will share the experience of child stardom per press statement