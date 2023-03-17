David Beckham, daughter Harper wear matching red noses for Comic Relief 2023

David Beckham shared a heartwarming picture with his daughter Harper Seven on the Red Nose Day for Comic Relief 2023 and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the British football legend, 47, posed with his 11-year-old daughter sporting the cute accessory in aid of Comic Relief.

Beckham captioned the picture, "HAPPY RED NOSE DAY @rednoseday Let’s have a big day and change lives, 2023 I love this years Red Nose by Sir Jony Ive, @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

In the sweet snap, the dad and daughter duo was seen sitting at a table in their home beside a window, both looking at each other while resting their heads on their hands.

Beckham’s fans showered the post with love. One wrote, "Love this, you’re a great dad you always have time for the important things."

Another added, "I love this father-daughter relationship, how special a person can be, you are David Beckham's best."

Beckham’s wife Victoria also shared the same 'red nose' photo on her Instagram Stories and added a heart sticked to the snap.