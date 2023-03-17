Jennifer Aniston sets red carpet on fire in gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ photocall in Paris

File footage

Jennifer Aniston dazzled on the red carpet of the Murder Mystery 2 photo call in Paris on Thursday.

The Friends star, 54, looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a glittering golden ensemble. She was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler, 56, at the event, held at the famous Pont Debilly with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Aniston donned the floor-length gown, which perfectly complimented the actress's flawless physique. The dress’ pale gold hue also matched the Morning Show actress’ tresses. She completed the look with a dainty bracelet, and a simple ring.

Sandler, on the other hand, channeled classic Hollywood charm in a navy blue suit paired with a matching dark tie.

Aniston and Sandler posed on the red carpet in front of the Eiffel Tower. The pair also clicked pictures with a few of their other co-stars, including Mélanie Laurent, Dany Boon, Jeremy Garelick, and Kuhoo Verma.

Murder Mystery 2 is set to hit Netflix for streaming on March 31st.