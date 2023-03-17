Trevor Noah becomes first humorist to win Dutch Erasmus Prize after Charlie Chaplin

Trevor Noah has received the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize, it has been announced on Thursday.

The comedian and the former host of The Daily Show, has become the first humorist to receive the honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965.

The prestigious award is named for Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536.

In a statement, the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation said that Noah, 39, was receiving the prize “for his inspired contribution to the theme ‘In Praise of Folly,’ named after Erasmus’s most famous book, which is filled with humor, social criticism and political satire.”

“With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit,’” the foundation added.

Noah announced his departure from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show last year after a seven-year run.

Meanwhile, the ceremony to present Noah with the award will be held by the end of this year.