‘Attention-seeking’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘an embarrassment’

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for behaving like an utter “embarrassment to themselves”.
These claims and accusations have been issued by told by commentator Dan Wootton.
The GB News host told Sky News host Peta Credlin about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shift from “farcical to pathetic”.
He even went as far as to reference the bid for Archie and Lilibet’s “birthright” as well as the call for them to be invited to the Coronation.
“This is an attention-seeking couple, they are, I think now, just an embarrassment to themselves,” Mr Wootton told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
