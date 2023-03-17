Meghan Markle talks of Archie ‘following in her footsteps’ with foodie lifestyle

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just gushed over her son’s interest in being a foodie and following in her footsteps.



The Duchess began the conversation around food during her most recent episode for the Archetypes podcast.

There, she admitted, “Thankfully my kids love vegetables”.

There was even a little clip showing off Archie’s love for cooking in the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In the clip he was taped baking in the kitchen alongside Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale.

News of Meghan Markle’s contribution to the cookbook was even shared on the Archwell website and reads, “This weekend, longtime friend and partner of The Archewell Foundation, Chef Jose Andres announced the upcoming release of 'The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope'.”

“The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.”

“All author proceeds will support WCK's emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.”

“In March 2021, The Duchess sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake, which is included in the book, to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with WCK to provide meals to their community during the pandemic.”