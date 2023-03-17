Netflix ‘Ginny & Georgia’ star Brianne Howey expecting first baby

Netflix Ginny & Georgia famed actress Brianne Howey announced her first pregnancy on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actress turned to instagram on Thursday and announced that she and her husband, Matt Ziering, are expecting their first baby together.

Howey revealed the news in a post alongside a photo of herself wearing a long, brown maxi dress that effortlessly displayed her baby bump.

"@boss show with my forever new +1thanks for having us!" gushed Howey in the post's caption. "Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

A source close to Netflix star also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, mentioning that they are "so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter."

This is going to be the first baby for the couple, Matt Ziering, who tied knot in July 2021 after having rescheduled their nuptials due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey shared with PEOPLE at the time.

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party" she added.

Soon after this announcement, friends and fans of the actress slided in comment section to congratulate Howey.

"So. happy. for. you" wrote Antonia Gentry, who stars alongside Howey as her character's daughter in Ginny & Georgia. "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!" added Diesel La Torraca, who plays her son in the series.

In January, Howey revealed that the role of a mother she is playing in hit Netflix series is based on her late mom, who died over ten years ago.