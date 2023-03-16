Jennifer Aniston says sorry after swearing live on TV

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was left red-faced when she blurted out a swear word during the live morning show on Thursday.

Aniston - who appeared on the ITV programme "This Morning" with Adam Sandler to promote their new film Murder Mystery 2, turned the air blue as the pair revealed an interesting story about shooting a scene in Paris.



Sandler left fans in hysterics as he revealed: "Jen was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower, they called action and she didn’t jump and I just snuck up and pushed her and it was fun to see that reaction!”



Phillip Schofield, host of the show, chimed in: "I can imagine it was someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower – what fun!"

Then Aniston responded: "Yeah, just for the s**** and giggles!"

Realising what she had done, the star quickly clapped her hand over her month and Holly Willoughby apologised to viewers, asking: "I’m sure you can bleep that?"

But Schofe told the pair — who appeared via video from France — that they couldn't as it was live. "Don’t you worry - we love it!” he added.

Sandler went on: "At least you said giggles after it, there was happiness afterwards…"

Aniston's fans could not help making fun of it, with one writing on Twitter: "Jennifer Aniston swearing on live daytime TV hahaha."

"Jennifer Aniston saying s**** and giggles then saying you can bleep that out. No hun, it’s live," another tweeted.