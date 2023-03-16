‘The Glory’ actress Cha Joo Young discusses Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen

South Korean actress Cha Joo Young sat down for an interview with Esquire Korea where she expressed her gratitude to Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen. She plays one of the antagonists in the Netflix series The Glory.
She recently took part in the Fighting challenge from Seventeen’s subunit group BSS which quickly went viral. When the magazine asked her about it, she admitted that it had taken a lot of courage for her to do so.
She revealed that the person who gave her the courage to go ahead with it was actually none other than Seungkwan, which is why she wants to thank him:
“I went to get the award but ended up doing it. I was a bit nervous, but Seungkwan helped me a lot. So, I want to say a special thanks to him. Thank you.”
