Sanjay Dutt spills beans about his character in 'Hera Pheri 3'

'Hera Pheri 3' enters into the filming phase

Sanjay Dutt is the newest addition to the Hera Pheri 3 cast; the actor reveals that he will be playing a blind don in the film.

The actor confirmed the news himself in a statement a few days back. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai, and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)."

Dutt has now spilled beans about his character in the film. According to him, he will be playing the role of blind don.

“It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.”

Hera Pheri is returning to big screen with the OGs Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Previously, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan will be playing the character of Raju as Akshay refused to do the film. But, the actor has finally agreed to star in the film.

Farhad Samji’s directorial Hera Pheri 3 has entered into the filming phase, reports News18.