Prince William was 'furious' after King Charles team 'planted' story against Kate Middleton

March 16, 2023
Web Desk
March 16, 2023
Prince William protested as Camilla and King Charles team leaked an unacceptable story about Kate Middleton. 

In a worrisome phone call to Prince Harry, William furiously complained about bad publicity with his friends.

Detailing the call, Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "Towards the end of April 2019, days before Meg was due to give birth, Willy rang. I took the call in our new garden. Something had happened between him and Pa and Camilla. I couldn’t get the whole story, he was talking too fast, and was way too upset. He was seething actually."

He continues: "I gathered that Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it anymore. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile. They’ve done this to me for the last time."