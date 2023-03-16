Prince William was 'furious' after King Charles team 'planted' story against Kate Middleton

Prince William protested as Camilla and King Charles team leaked an unacceptable story about Kate Middleton.
In a worrisome phone call to Prince Harry, William furiously complained about bad publicity with his friends.
Detailing the call, Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "Towards the end of April 2019, days before Meg was due to give birth, Willy rang. I took the call in our new garden. Something had happened between him and Pa and Camilla. I couldn’t get the whole story, he was talking too fast, and was way too upset. He was seething actually."
He continues: "I gathered that Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it anymore. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile. They’ve done this to me for the last time."
