Prince Harry poses ‘greater threat’ to King Charles’ coronation than Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is said to be a “greater threat” to his father King Charles’ coronation than his wife Meghan Markle as she has “kept her mouth shut lately.”



Speaking to The Express, royal expert Nigel Cawthorne said the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the upcoming historic event, or his absence, both will steal the limelight away from the coronation.

"Meghan has, thankfully, kept her mouth shut lately. It's Harry wanting an apology that poses more of a threat to the Coronation,” the author of Prince Andrew, Maxwell and the Palace said.

"But Charles knows he can't go around apologising to people - that's ridiculous. It's far beneath the King to do that,” he added.

He went on to say that the California-based royal couple might announce their decision regarding their visit to UK on May 6th.

"I'm not sure to be honest. By and large the Sussexes do tend to seize the initiative with these things. They are the ones with the agenda,” he said.

The expert was then asked what their agenda is, to which he replied, "It's certainly self-aggrandisement. They're bigging it up as much as they can.”

"With their whole [Coronation] invitation and Netflix over there in the US, they're just feeding off their profile,” he said.

The expert continued, "The longer the 'will they or won't they' [discussion continues] the more attention they're getting. It goes hand in hand - the higher the profile they have, the more they can capitalise on it in the US."

Cawthorne said that while Harry poses the bigger threat to the Coronation, Charles would "in no way" be able to do something to control the situation.

"He just has to sit there with a fancy hat on his head. He can't have guards with spikes pointing at Harry and Meghan!" he jokingly said.

"Simply by being there, Harry is going to draw attention away from Charles. And if he doesn't come, he's drawing attention away from Charles.

"Presumably, there will be pictures of him cycling around Los Angeles looking nonchalant. It's a lose lose situation for Charles.

"He seems to be upset he's not allowed to wear his spiffy Order of the Garter outfit or his army uniform,” he added. "He should do a nude protest and streak outside Westminster Abbey instead!"