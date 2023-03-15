Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's future plans: Royal insider shares new details

Meghan Markle's new plan to relaunch her famous blog 'The Tig' may be part of their a broader strategy to rebrand themselves as philanthropists and goodwill ambassadors globally, a royal insider has claimed.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal insider Esther Krakue has revealed Meghan is going to revive her old blog The Tig, adding: "It’s very weird because she’s not a legitimate businesswoman in any regard really, she’s spent a significant part of her adult life as an actress, so it’s going to be very interesting to see what she’s going to do with this."



Krakue told Royal Report host Caroline Di Russo: "I think the predicament the Sussexes are in now is actually to paint themselves as progressive, legitimate actors of goodwill, good work, which is something we’ve seen a very limited amount of since they left the Royal Family. Really, they haven’t done anything they said that they would."



Meghan's blog, which she operated between 2014 and 2017 while working as an actress on the TV series Suits, featured celebrity interviews, lifestyle tips and fashion advice, and even discussed her then-future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fired off a series of allegations against the royal family. The couple's media blitz over the past year has made headlines across the world as they continue to separate themselves from the monarchy following their move to California in 2020.

