BTS military service slowing global growth of K-pop?

Seoul: Making megastars BTS do their South Korean military service is slowing the global growth of K-pop, the chairman of the septet´s agency HYBE said Wednesday.
The boyband are widely considered South Korea´s biggest-ever cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions for the country´s economy and building a global legion of fans known as ARMYs.
But all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military and, after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted in December.
Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of HYBE and the mastermind behind BTS, said figures -- including global ratings and album sales -- now showed declining demand for K-pop.
"The absence of BTS is the first reason," Bang said.
"I think it´s very clear that the fact BTS is not active as a team is playing the biggest role in bringing about this change in numbers," he told a forum in Seoul.
BTS are the most prominent K-pop figures globally, he said, adding: "the market narrows significantly when BTS is taken out."
His comments come days after HYBE suspended a controversial bid to acquire control of rival SM Entertainment, ending a lengthy, high-profile feud over the company´s management.
He was accused of a hostile takeover and seeking to monopolise K-pop, but Bang defended his move as a solution to K-pop´s slowing growth.
Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Camilla with Madu
Prince Harry is standing accused of ‘claiming birthrights’ from people he’s done ‘nothing but insult’
Earlier, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly mulled about marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the Coronation haven’t responded to the invite yet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the Coronation haven’t responded to the invite yet
'Natu Natu' was performed live at Oscars 2023 by professional dancers