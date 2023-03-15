'John Wick' filmmaker opens up on Halle Berry entry

John Wick director Chad Stahelski recalled how Halle Berry's cast herself in the gun-fu franchise.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 54-year-old said, “Funny story … I got a call from WME when we were still writing John Wick 3, like, ‘What do you think of Halle Berry?’ Well, she’s awesome. She’s Halle Berry,” Stahelski added.
“And then they said, ‘She’s coming to see you. Today.’ And I swear to you, that afternoon I get a knock on the door, and it’s Halle Berry. She’s didn’t miss a beat and said, ‘I’m just coming to see you because I’m going to be in your next movie.’ I’m like, ‘Are you?’ Straight face she says, ‘Yes, and I’m going to train my *** off.’”
In John Wick's third installment, the 56-year-old debuted as Sofia Al-Azwar, Continental Hotel manager in Casablanca.
