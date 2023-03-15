Kanye West plans to SHOCK fans again?

Jay Electronica is anticipating Kanye West to shock everyone again after the rapper's recent anti-Semitic outbursts.

“I can’t wait for Ye to bust y’all heads wide open w his next maneuver. Godspeed Ye,” he tweeted.



The 46-year-old also contributed to Ye's Jesus Lord soundtrack in the latter album Donda.

In other news, West has met with mighty billionaire Elon Musk on the latter plans to make his town in Texas state.

The Twitter boss has obtained an estimated 3,500 acres of land outside Austin to construct “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The super-billionaire is eyeing the area near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities.

As reported by the daily, the meetings took place in 2022 between Musk, West and his architectural designer.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that the said architectural designer was possibly Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori.

Meanwhile, West has earlier made his plans public about building mini-cites scattered around the US, where the billionaire rapper seeks to build his own company and purchase his factories.