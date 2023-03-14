Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over their latest 'royal rivalry'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received flak over their alleged latest "royal rivalry" as the couple are not happy for not inviting their kids to King Charles III's Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Piers Morgan, want to spend time around "real royals" at the Coronation, slamming the couple for attempting to make "everything the royals do about them".

To a question about Royal family's fresh snub to Harry and Meghan, Morgan agreed with the decision claiming Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Diana Lilibet, were "way too young" to sit in Westminster Abbey for hours on end.



"We used to think 'these people are so ridiculous, they're rich, they're entitled, they're spoiled, there's always a drama', now we have our royal family and they're behaving exactly the same way," Morgan raged on Fox News.

Morgan did not show any mercy to the royal couple as he accused them of doing everything for money and publicity.