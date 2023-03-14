Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi meets King Charles III, Prince Williams

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi meets King Charles III of England and Prince of Wales William. — Facebook/Javed Afridi

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi Tuesday met King Charles III of England and Prince of Wales William during the Commonwealth Day event at Buckingham Palace.

Afridi, among other guests, was hosted by the Royals following a special invitation to attend the prestigious gathering at their London residence.

"I had the most incredible experience today meeting King Charles and Prince William! It was an absolute honor to be in the presence of such remarkable individuals," the Peshawar Zalmi owner wrote in his Facebook post.

The businessman added that King Charles and Prince Williams have immense services for the Commonwealth nations.

"Their kindness and warmth were truly inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have met them. It's amazing to see how much they care about their people and the future of commonwealth countries," he said.

He further thanked the Royals for welcoming and meeting him and added that the Zalmi Foundation’s association with the Commonwealth is an honour for Pakistan.

Afridi wrote about the pride he felt being a part of "this commonwealth journey".

"Thank you, King Charles and Prince William, for your dedication and service for our commonwealth nations," the business tycoon wrote.