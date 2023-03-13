Oscars give Warner Bros. 100th birthday tribute

Warner Bros. got a long-due nod at the Oscars 2023.



The studio behind timeless blockbusters like Harry Potter franchise, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Series was acknowledged on the big stage at Sunday’s Oscars marking its 100th birthday.

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie and Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman introduced a video encapsulating Warner Bros.’ legacy.

“I think we’re the greatest storytelling company in the world, and the Oscars is a night to celebrate the greatest stories,” Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav told Variety. “Disney is also turning 100, so that’s two great storytelling companies. We root for each other.”

Robbie and Morgan presented an emotional video package, where Ingrid Bergman and Dooley Wilson of “Casablanca” were projected onto the iconic water tower of one of the oldest studios in the world.

Other films to get a nod were Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, Christopher Reeves’ Superman, Singin’ in the Rain, A Streetcar Named Desire, North by Northwest, The Bodyguard and The Shining.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1923 by four brothers, Harry, Albert, Sam, and Jack Warner, the company proved itself as the leader in American film industry before expanding into animation, television, and video games.