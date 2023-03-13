Prince Harry is ‘set to have to work, work, work’ while Prince William is set

Prince Harry’s future is set up with “work, work, work” while Prince William is set for life, experts claim.
These claims and allegations have been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.
She warns, “Money has long been something of a sore point for Harry with him having famously complained to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 “my family literally cut me off.”
According to the NZ Herald, “This reminder that William is set for uber wealth and Harry is set to have to work, work, work could not come at a worse moment for everyone involved, from the King and Queen Camilla down to their Jack Russells.”
These revelations were made in reference to King Charles’ alleged conversations with Harry that included claims like ‘I am not a bank’.
