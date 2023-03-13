Adele reportedly offered £1million per night of Las Vegas residency in return of extension

Adele is reportedly going to extend her Las Vegas residency after offers of £1million per night.

According to reports, Adele's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is set to end in two weeks, has been renewed with double the amount she currently earns.

As per Daily Mail, the songstress' team is in talks to renew her deal, and the venue hopes that Adele's return would be in time for of the debut of the city's Grand Prix on November 18.

An insider told The Sun, "Adele is being asked to return for extra dates at the end of the year. Bosses at the venue want to tie them into the Grand Prix because her shows have been a massive success for Caesars."