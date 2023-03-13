Prince Harry ‘risks having rotten tomatoes throw at him’

File Footage

Experts have just weighed in on Prince Harry’s shortcomings as a flight risk that ‘plummets further’ every time he ‘opens his mouth’.



These admissions have been brought to light by royal author Nigel Cawthorne.

“Harry's on the horns of a dilemma too.” Cawthorne warned.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, “How unpopular does he want to be?" he asked.

"Every time he opens his mouth he plummets in the opinion polls. He's the royal family's Eddie the Eagle.”

“If he turns up, he risks having rotten tomatoes throw at him. If he stays away, he's turning his back on [the Royal Family]. Only, by the way, my son and daughter are a prince and princess.”