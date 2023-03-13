Britons back King Charles' decision against Prince Harry

The majority of Brits have voices support for King Charles'decision to evict Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage in a poll conducted by Techne for UK's Daily Express.

The poll found 68 percent said they agreed with the King asking his son to vacate the Windsor property.

It said just 16 percent of respondents said no in the poll of 1,624 British adults carried out from March 8-9. A further 16 percent said they did not know.

According to express.co.uk, older people were more likely than their younger counterparts to support Charles's decision to kick Harry and Meghan out of their UK base

After evicting Harry from his London home, King Charles has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend his coronation.

The couple confirmed that they have received an invitation but refrained from confirming whether they would attend the ceremony which takes place in May.