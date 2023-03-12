 
close
Sunday March 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Oscar Winners from the Best Director category: Check out the complete list from 1929-2022

Oscar Winners in the Best Director Category from 1929-2022

By Web Desk
March 12, 2023
Oscar Winners from the Best Director category: Check out the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy nominates various acclaimed directors in its Best Director category but only one of them wins the award. Here's a list of Winners from the category, in a descending order.

  • 2022: Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
  • 2021: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
  • 2020: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • 2019: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  • 2018: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • 2017: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • 2016: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
  • 2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
  • 2014: Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity
  • 2013: Ang Lee, The Life of Pi
  • 2012: Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
  • 2011: Tom Hooper, The King's Speech
  • 2010: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
  • 2009: Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire
  • 2008: Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country for Old Men
  • 2007: Martin Scorsese, The Departed
  • 2006: Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain
  • 2005: Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby
  • 2004: Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • 2003: Roman Polanski, The Pianist
  • 2002: Ron Howard, A Beautiful Mind
  • 2001: Steven Soderbergh, Traffic
  • 2000: Sam Mendes, American Beauty
  • 1999: Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan
  • 1998: James Cameron, Titanic
  • 1997: Anthony Minghella, The English Patient
  • 1996: Mel Gibson, Braveheart
  • 1995: Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump
  • 1994: Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List
  • 1993: Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven
  • 1992: Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs
  • 1991: Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves
  • 1990: Oliver Stone, Born on the Fourth of July 
  • 1989: Barry Levinson, Rain Man
  • 1988: Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Emperor
  • 1987: Oliver Stone, Platoon
  • 1986: Sydney Pollack, Out of Africa
  • 1985: Miloš Forman, Amadeus
  • 1984: James L. Brooks, Terms of Endearment
  • 1983: Richard Attenborough, Gandhi
  • 1982: Warren Beatty, Reds
  • 1981: Robert Redford, Ordinary People
  • 1980: Robert Brenton, Kramer vs. Kramer
  • 1979: Michael Cimino, The Deer Hunter
  • 1978: Woody Allen, Annie Hall
  • 1977: John G. Avildsen, Rocky
  • 1976: Miloš Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
  • 1975: Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather Part II
  • 1974: George Roy Hill, The Sting
  • 1973: Bob Fosse, Cabaret
  • 1972: William Friedkin, The French Connection
  • 1971: Franklin J. Schaffner, Patton
  • 1970: John Schlesinger, Midnight Cowboy
  • 1969: Carol Reed, Oliver!
  • 1968: Mike Nichols, The Graduate
  • 1967: Fred Zinnemann, A Man for all Seasons
  • 1966: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music
  • 1965: George Cukor, My Fair Lady
  • 1964: Tony Richardson, Tom Jones
  • 1963: David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia
  • 1962: Jerome Robbins & Robert Wise, West Side Story
  • 1961: Billy Wilder, The Apartment
  • 1960: William Wyler, Ben-Hur
  • 1959: Vincente Minnelli, Gigi
  • 1958: David Lean, The Bridge on the River Kwai
  • 1957: George Stevens, Giant
  • 1956: Delbert Mann, Marty
  • 1955: Elia Kazan, On the Waterfront
  • 1954: Fred Zinnemann, From Here to Eternity
  • 1953: John Ford, The Quiet Man
  • 1952: George Stevens, A Place in the Sun
  • 1951: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, All About Eve
  • 1950: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, A Letter to Three Wives
  • 1949: John Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
  • 1948: Elia Kazan, Gentleman's Agreement
  • 1947: William Wyler, The Best Years of Our Lives
  • 1946: Billy Wilder, The Lost Weekend
  • 1945: Leo McCarey, Going My Way
  • 1944: Michael Curtis, Casablanca
  • 1943: William Wyler, Mrs. Miniver
  • 1942: John Ford, How Green Was My Valley
  • 1941: John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath
  • 1940: Victor Fleming, Gone with the Wind
  • 1939: Frank Capra, You Can't Take It with You
  • 1938: Leo McCarey, The Awful Truth
  • 1937: Frank Capra, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
  • 1936: John Ford, The Informer
  • 1935: Frank Capra, It Happened One Night
  • 1934: Frank Lloyd, Cavalcade
  • 1933: Frank Borzage, Bad Girl
  • 1932: Norman Taurog, Skippy
  • 1931: Lewis Milestone, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 1930: Frank, Lloyd, The Divine Lady
  • 1929: Lewis Milestone, Two Arabian Knights & Frank Borzage, 7th Heaven