Oscar Winners from the Best Director category: Check out the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy nominates various acclaimed directors in its Best Director category but only one of them wins the award. Here's a list of Winners from the category, in a descending order.

2022: Jane Campion, Power of the Dog

2021: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

2020: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

2019: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

2018: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

2017: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

2016: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant

2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

2014: Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity

2013: Ang Lee, The Life of Pi

2012: Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist

2011: Tom Hooper, The King's Speech

2010: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

2009: Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire

2008: Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country for Old Men

2007: Martin Scorsese, The Departed

2006: Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain

2005: Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby

2004: Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2003: Roman Polanski, The Pianist

2002: Ron Howard, A Beautiful Mind

2001: Steven Soderbergh, Traffic

2000: Sam Mendes, American Beauty

1999: Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan

1998: James Cameron, Titanic

1997: Anthony Minghella, The English Patient

1996: Mel Gibson, Braveheart

1995: Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump

1994: Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List

1993: Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven

1992: Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs

1991: Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves

1990: Oliver Stone, Born on the Fourth of July

1989: Barry Levinson, Rain Man

1988: Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Emperor

1987: Oliver Stone, Platoon

1986: Sydney Pollack, Out of Africa

1985: Miloš Forman, Amadeus

1984: James L. Brooks, Terms of Endearment

1983: Richard Attenborough, Gandhi

1982: Warren Beatty, Reds

1981: Robert Redford, Ordinary People

1980: Robert Brenton, Kramer vs. Kramer

1979: Michael Cimino, The Deer Hunter

1978: Woody Allen, Annie Hall

1977: John G. Avildsen, Rocky

1976: Miloš Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

1975: Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather Part II

1974: George Roy Hill, The Sting

1973: Bob Fosse, Cabaret

1972: William Friedkin, The French Connection

1971: Franklin J. Schaffner, Patton

1970: John Schlesinger, Midnight Cowboy

1969: Carol Reed, Oliver!

1968: Mike Nichols, The Graduate

1967: Fred Zinnemann, A Man for all Seasons

1966: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music

1965: George Cukor, My Fair Lady

1964: Tony Richardson, Tom Jones

1963: David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia

1962: Jerome Robbins & Robert Wise, West Side Story

1961: Billy Wilder, The Apartment

1960: William Wyler, Ben-Hur

1959: Vincente Minnelli, Gigi

1958: David Lean, The Bridge on the River Kwai

1957: George Stevens, Giant

1956: Delbert Mann, Marty

1955: Elia Kazan, On the Waterfront

1954: Fred Zinnemann, From Here to Eternity

1953: John Ford, The Quiet Man

1952: George Stevens, A Place in the Sun

1951: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, All About Eve

1950: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, A Letter to Three Wives

1949: John Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

1948: Elia Kazan, Gentleman's Agreement

1947: William Wyler, The Best Years of Our Lives

1946: Billy Wilder, The Lost Weekend

1945: Leo McCarey, Going My Way

1944: Michael Curtis, Casablanca

1943: William Wyler, Mrs. Miniver

1942: John Ford, How Green Was My Valley

1941: John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath

1940: Victor Fleming, Gone with the Wind

1939: Frank Capra, You Can't Take It with You

1938: Leo McCarey, The Awful Truth

1937: Frank Capra, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town

1936: John Ford, The Informer

1935: Frank Capra, It Happened One Night

1934: Frank Lloyd, Cavalcade

1933: Frank Borzage, Bad Girl

1932: Norman Taurog, Skippy

1931: Lewis Milestone, All Quiet on the Western Front

1930: Frank, Lloyd, The Divine Lady

1929: Lewis Milestone, Two Arabian Knights & Frank Borzage, 7th Heaven