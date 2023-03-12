'I regret turning down Batman role: Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett claimed he was initially offered The Dark Knight trilogy. However, he rejected the role, which he later regretted.

Speaking with Playboy magazine, Hartnett claimed he was originally offered the titular role but turned it down.



“I’ve definitely said no to some of the wrong people. I said no because I was tired and wanted to spend more time with my friends and family.

That’s frowned upon in this industry. People don’t like being told no. I don’t like it.

I learned my lesson when Christopher Nolan and I talked about Batman. I decided it wasn’t for me.

Then he didn’t want to put me in The Prestige. They not only hired their Batman [Christian Bale] for it, they also hired my girlfriend [Scarlett Johansson] at the time.”

Oppenheimer actor continued, “That’s when I realised relationships were formed in the fire of that first Batman film, and I should have been part of the relationship with this guy Nolan, who I felt was incredibly cool and very talented.

I was so focused on not being pigeonholed and so scared of being considered only one thing as an actor. I should have thought, ‘Well, then, work harder, man.’ Watching Christian Bale go on to do so many other things has been just awesome.

I mean, he’s been able to overcome that. Why couldn’t I see that at the time?”

Hartnett is famously known for his roles in war films Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbour from Michael Bay.