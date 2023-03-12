Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear to be mocked by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have failed to win Hollywood even after all their stunts against the royal family as the support for the couple significantly plummeted after their Netflix documentary and Harry’s intimate memoir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's declining popularity in the US came despite partnering with celebrities in their Netflix documentary. Icons including Serena Williams and Tyler Perry appeared in the series with a mention of Beyoncé in the final episode.



Meghan and Harry had the opportunity to “elevate themselves” in Hollywood after they abandoned their royal titles in 2020.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield recently told Fox News: "I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association."

The Sussexes, according to an insider, fear that they could be mocked by some of the comedians at the 95th Academy Awards tonight.

Harry and Meghan can easily become the butt of many jokes because they have turned themselves into easy targets. This effect could also take place during Sunday's Academy Awards.



No one knows how many comedians will be presenting at the event but Jimmy Kimmel is already the host and he might not miss the opportunity to make fun of Harry and Meghan.