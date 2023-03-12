Nikki Reed displays baby bump at pre-Oscars party with husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were in attendance at the pre-Oscars annual celebration in West Hollywood.

On Thursday night, March 9, Nikki Reed arrived on the red carpet, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a full-length gown.

As per Daily Mail, the Twilight star, who is expecting her second child with husband Ian Somerhalder, wore a full-length red gown with intricate silver beading across the chest

Reed, 34, wore her dark brunette locks in loose curls and acessorised with multiple rings on nearly every finger and delicate earrings.

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries alum looked dashing in a charcoal grey suit, slightly open white dress shirt, and gold loafers.

The couple's recent outing comes after they announced their second child in January via Instagram. They have daughter Bodhi Soleil, age five.



