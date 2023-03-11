King Charles set to fulfil another demand of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

King Charles III seems to fulfil another demand of his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, according to a report.

This comes after King Charles told the couple to vacate their previous UK home, Frogmore Cottage, and passed it on to his brother Prince Andrew.

The Mail reported that King Charles is set to extend an "olive branch" to the couple after Prince Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Maté.



“His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK," The Mail reported quoting a source.

"London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated," the report added.



Some royal experts have earlier said that king's decision to evict Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage is linked to the release of the memoir. The Mail reported that Charles and Camilla are "furious" and "wearied" by revelations in the Duke’s book.

However, it's also being claimed that the Prince William and Kate Middleton will prefer to have Prince Andrew as their neighbour instead of the Sussexes.