 
close
Saturday March 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Adam Brody says he and Leighton Meester got married 'very fast'

'The O.C.' actor Adam Brody reveals he and wife Leighton Meester got married 'very fast'

By Web Desk
March 11, 2023
Adam Brody says he and Leighton Meester got married very fast
Adam Brody says he and Leighton Meester got married 'very fast'

The O.C. actor Adam Brody revealed him and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester got married ‘very fast’.

During a conversation on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Brody, 43, said marrying wife Leighton Meester, 36, was 'an easy decision'.

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," shared Brody. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually," he added.

"I was excited ... when it came together, when I met the right person."

Drawing parallels between his character Seth Cohen on The O.C. and real life the actor said:

"I think with the character of Seth, you know, it's easy to tap into that mindset.”

"And also, you know, there's other qualities, too, I think — not just in terms of pure commitment and a relationship, but in terms of aging."

"Certain things remind me of Seth Cohen," Brody continued.

"I did a crime drama called StartUp, it's very adult and yet there were dynamics in it which reminded me of Seth Cohen — and, I guess just some of that is because he reminds me of me, you know?"

"There's a lot of overlap."

Brody and Meester tied the knot in 2014. The pair first met in 2010 while filming The Oranges. The duo have two children together.