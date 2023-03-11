Michael Caine fires broadside at U.K. report against 'Zulu'

A recent U.K. counter-terrorism report asserted that Michael Caine's 1964 Zulu could incite white nationalists and supremacists.

Reacting i an interview with The Spectator, The Dark Knight actor said the war drama inclusion in Prevent report list is the “biggest load of bullshit.”

“There are no films I wish I hadn’t made. I got paid for all of them,” the actor added.

The veteran actor also shared Zulu character was his career-launching role.

“This made me a star,” adding, “and I never went back on the stage again.”

The 90 years old further added that his half-century-plus career hasn’t wavered.

I retire all the time,” Caine confessed, “and then a script arrives and tempts me out of retirement.”

However, Caine doesn’t keep abreast with Hollywood updates, “I no longer know who anyone is,” he added.

Other movies included in the list that could inspire extremists are Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Great Escape, and “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” and novels including, The Lord of the Rings, Brave New World, and 1984.

Meanwhile, both government officials and artists criticized the Prevent report.