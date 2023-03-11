Priyanka Chopra reveals how she prioritizes family while working in two countries

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed how she takes time out for her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie while working in two countries.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Citadel actor said it gives her “more strength” to build her “real” life while managing her work, business and investments.

“We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” the global sensation said.

“Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can,” she added.

Chopra Jonas continued: “I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family.

“You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”

She went on to dish how she manages to take time out for self-care and makes sure to spend quality time with her one-year-old girl.

“The one thing I used to really do is I try to take time in the morning to have a cup of coffee in silence, even if it’s just 10 minutes where it is like my time without the world coming at you immediately. That was always really helpful to me,” she explained.

“Even if I’m running out and I’m really late just putting some music on or reading something which has nothing to do with my work, just taking 10 minutes to kind of recalibrate in the morning used to really be helpful.

“I play with my daughter and just my day is [better]. Nothing bad can happen when we are snuggling and giggling, and then the tone of the day is just amazing,” the Quantico star concluded.



