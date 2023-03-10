 
close
Friday March 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Keanu Reeves has bagged 'more money' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Keanu Reeves beats the likes of Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. in earning

By Web Desk
March 10, 2023
Keanu Reeves has bagged more money from The Matrix franchise than any actor

Keanu Reeves has earned more money off of his The Matrix films than any actor from a single franchise, according to a report.

Keanu Reeves, who stars as a computer programmer Thomas A. Anderson aka Neo in The Matrix movies, has beaten the likes of Mission Impossible's Tom Cruise and The Avengers' Robert Downey Jr to be the biggest franchise earner.

As per Daily Mail, from a relatively modest $63 million budget, The Matrix collected $171.4 million domestically and $466.6 million globally during its theatrical run.

Reported by LadBible, from a list of "on-definitive list of actors who have received $30 million or more as compensation for their services in a single production" Reeves, 58, has landed a massive $156,000,000 from the franchise.

Meanwhile, in succession are Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, and Will Smith, who all reportedly earned $100,000,000 in income from their own movies. 