Keanu Reeves has bagged 'more money' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Keanu Reeves has earned more money off of his The Matrix films than any actor from a single franchise, according to a report.
Keanu Reeves, who stars as a computer programmer Thomas A. Anderson aka Neo in The Matrix movies, has beaten the likes of Mission Impossible's Tom Cruise and The Avengers' Robert Downey Jr to be the biggest franchise earner.
As per Daily Mail, from a relatively modest $63 million budget, The Matrix collected $171.4 million domestically and $466.6 million globally during its theatrical run.
Reported by LadBible, from a list of "on-definitive list of actors who have received $30 million or more as compensation for their services in a single production" Reeves, 58, has landed a massive $156,000,000 from the franchise.
Meanwhile, in succession are Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, and Will Smith, who all reportedly earned $100,000,000 in income from their own movies.
